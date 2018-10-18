CLOSE
Toya Wright Is Not Here For Reginae Carter’s Relationship: ‘I Don’t Like The Age Difference’

Reginae, YFN, Toya Wright

Source: Johnny Nunez/ Paras Griffin / Johnny Nunez/ Paras Griffin

Toya Wright doesn’t approve of the age difference between her daughter Reginae Carter and her rapper boyfriend YFN Lucci.

In a teaser clip for T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, Toya expressed her concerns about Reginae and Lucci’s relationship.

“I don’t like the age difference,” Toya said. “I don’t like the fact that he have four kids because I mean, you trying to be stepmom, honey?”

Reginae, 19, is nine years younger than Lucci and the couple often display their romance on social media.

Toya knows first hands the struggles of dating a man in the industry and warned her daughter about the lifestyle that comes along with it.

“You know how I feel about that whole rapper thing,” she added. “I dated your dad when I was younger than that and there’s a whole lot that comes with that lifestyle. And that’s the last thing I want or any mother want.”

Despite her mother’s cautionary experience with love, Reginae is enamored by Lucci and professed her love for him, earlier in the interview, saying, “I really like him. He’s sweet and livin’ life. Livin’ our best life.”

The clip was a preview of what’s to come on T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle and we can’t wait. The refreshed reality show will also showcase the lives of Monica and Shannon Brown, LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker.

Toya Wright Is Not Here For Reginae Carter’s Relationship: ‘I Don’t Like The Age Difference’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
