Feature Story
You OK Sis? Tommie Lee Arrested Twice In 24 Hours For Child Cruelty And Stalking

The "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta" star allegedly shoved her daughter into a locker and later violated a restraining order.

Nick Cannon's 'Private Listening Party'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Tommie Lee is not having a good week!

The reality star was arrested not just once in the past 24-hours, BUT TWICE!

According to TMZ, her first round with local authorities came on Tuesday night when police arrested her for battery, aggravated assault and child cruelty. Police accused the 34-year-old of throwing one of her daughters against a locker at her Cobb County, GA, middle school.

The Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star posted a $27k bond and was released Wednesday morning at 4:40am. In addition, a local court ordered to stay away from her own child. But let the cops tells it, Tommie didn’t listen and allegedly ended up violating the order by making contact with her kid some three hours of being released from jail the first time.

Well, the judge wasn’t playing around and Tommie found herself back in jail on Wednesday night. And this second stay in the slammer comes with no bail.

As many of us know, this isn’t Tommie’s first run-in with the police.

Just last month, she pleaded guilty to a 2016 DUI and served 2 days in prison as part of her deal. In addition, the 34-year-old was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and undergo an alcohol and drug evaluation treatment. That, and she was placed on probation for a year.

It’s also not a secret that the “Imma Get It” rapper has struggled with alcohol over the years.

During the 7th season of “LHHATL,” Tommie explained to a substance abuse expert that “alcoholism runs deep” in her family and that booze helps her “cope with a lot of things going on” in her life.

“I don’t really have support. To deal with the thoughts of my mom, not liking me, hating me and the stress that I’m going through with my brothers and sisters like how big my heart is and open to everybody– they don’t feel the same way about me so that kinda like hurts,” Lee said.

Once again, we really do hope that Tommie can get the help that she so desperately needs, so that she and her family can be whole and healthy.

You OK Sis? Tommie Lee Arrested Twice In 24 Hours For Child Cruelty And Stalking was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
