Good news, the silent treatment works as a form of manipulation. However, research shows the more money you make, the better. Because, spouses who earn more assume that their spouse will bend to fit their expectations. So basically, if you’re rich the silent treatment will work, if not, it wont.

Jazzy Report: The Silent Treatment Works! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

