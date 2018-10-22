Paula Abdul Fell Head First Off the Stage!

I don’t know why its always funny to me when people take a tumble unless i’m the one that’s falling, but Paula Abdul took an epic plunge off the stage during her performance this weekend. Check out the video below:

It seems like Paula must have misjudged her steps as she sang herself right off the stage into the audience. No worries though, she did bounce right back up and finished her show.

