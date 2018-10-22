Wiz Khalifa Working On A R&B Album; Already Has 20 Songs

Ok then Wiz you better get your Luther Vandross on! Wiz Khalifa is ready to try out singing an he already has 20 songs done!

Via TheShadeRoom

In a radio interview Wiz said:

“My next album is all singing. Like full on,” he said. If you’re wondering how he’s going to pull this off, he’s way ahead of you and has a vocal coach on lock! “Absolutely, 100 percent, I have a vocal coach. She taught me some things I didn’t even know about my voice,” he added.

