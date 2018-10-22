Patti LaBelle Fondly Remembers Luther Vandross, Talks Elton John, Favorite Patti Pie & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

At Majic Under The Stars 2018, Patti LaBelle graced the stage and had everybody singing and dancing to their hearts content including one moment where a fan from Baytown, Christopher Champion got serenaded on stage!
But before THAT happened, the legendary singer spent time with Uncle Funky Larry Jones and Sky Houston backstage to discuss her close relationships with Michael McDonald, Luther Vandross, Elton John and her favorite Patti Pie just in time for the holidays.
On One Luther Factoid Few People Know:
“He loved lamb chops. When he was very sick, close to his end, I went to see him a lot and I would bring him lamb chops and other things that he loved. And he said, “Patti, if you bring me another lamb chop I’m going to go over the rainbow.” And I just brought him many many lamb chops. He gave me so many beautiful things, so many beautiful gowns, jewelry, crystal … and he loved on me. He was our first fan club president!”
