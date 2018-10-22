Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Can You Forgive Me’

When Oleebo saw Can You Forgive Me for the first time it made him feel like his whole life played out before his eyes. The film stars Melissa McCarthy and it’s about a writer whose books stopped selling. She ended up “bootlegging” other books and got caught. He really enjoyed seeing McCarthy in her first dramatic role.

