Ryanair Under Fire After A Passenger Hurled Racist Insults Toward A 77-Year-Old Black Woman, But Kept His Seat

Ryanair faces backlash after critics say staff failed to protect an elderly Black woman as she faced verbal racist insults from a white male passenger.

The airline, headquartered in Swords, Dublin, has reportedly referred the incident to Essex Police, which took place on Friday during a flight from Barcelona to London Stansted, The Guardian reports.

The incident captured on video by a UK passenger named David Lawrence shows the man as he unleashes a violent, racist, tirade towards the woman, at one point calling her an “ugly black bastard,” and yelling, “don’t talk to me in a foreign language,” according to the outlet.

According to witnesses, the man began lashing out after the woman sat down next to him and became enraged that she didn’t move fast enough when he told he ordered her to move.

The woman was accompanied by her 53-year-old daughter, who can be seen defending her mother while she tries to inform the man that her mother is disabled.

“I don’t care whether she’s fucking disabled or not – if I tell her to get out she gets out,” he yells back in response.

“If you don’t go to another seat I’ll push you to another seat he adds, after yelling at staff to move the woman.

At one point, a passenger seated in the row behind intervenes as a barrier, after the man points his finger towards the woman.

A Ryanair flight attendant walks over and tells the man to calm down, but seems to do little else as other passengers call for the man to be removed from the flight.

According to HuffPost who spoke with the woman’s daughter, the duo had just finished a trip to lift the woman’s spirits after losing her husband a year ago. The couple had been married for over 50 years.

The woman, who is id’d in the HuffPost article by her daughter as Mrs. Gayle, suffers from arthritis. She migrated from Jamaica to England in the 1960’s during the Windrush Generation, where nearly half a million people moved from the Caribbean to the UK from 1948-1970 in search of work opportunities.

“I know that if I was behaving like he was, or any other black person for that matter, police would have been called and we would have been kicked off the flight,” she said.

“Mum’s really feeling upset and very stressed about this situation, on top of the grief she’s already experiencing. As for me, I’m upset about the whole thing too – the fact that the passenger wasn’t taken off the plane and how the situation was dealt with,” she said.

According to the daughter, Ryanair staff denied hearing racist insults and told her to contact customer service on Monday.

After the incident went viral, the airline tweeted they could not comment further because the incident was being investigated by police.

“This incident, which we were made aware of this morning, is believed to have taken place on a plane at Barcelona airport. Essex police takes prejudice-based crime seriously and we want all incidents to be reported,” a spokesperson for Essex police said in a statement to The Guardian.

“We are working closely with Ryanair and the Spanish authorities on the investigation.”

SOURCE: MadameNoire.com

Article Courtesy of MadameNoire

First Picture Courtesy of IPA and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

Video Courtesy of Facebook and MadameNoire

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - Arrivals Source:WENN 1 of 36 2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 2 of 36 3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 36 4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Source:Getty 4 of 36 5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 5 of 36 6. The BET Honors 2014 Source:WENN 6 of 36 7. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 7 of 36 8. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 8 of 36 9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 9 of 36 10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 10 of 36 11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 11 of 36 12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 12 of 36 13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-Dinner Source:WENN 13 of 36 14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS. Source:WENN 14 of 36 15. Array Source:WENN 15 of 36 16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - Arrivals Source:WENN 16 of 36 17. Array Source:WENN 17 of 36 18. Array Source:WENN 18 of 36 19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014 Source:WENN 19 of 36 20. Array Source:WENN 20 of 36 21. Late Show with David Letterman Source:WENN 21 of 36 22. Array Source:WENN 22 of 36 23. Array Source:WENN 23 of 36 24. Array Source:WENN 24 of 36 25. Array Source:WENN 25 of 36 26. Array Source:WENN 26 of 36 27. Array Source:WENN 27 of 36 28. Array Source:WENN 28 of 36 29. Array Source:WENN 29 of 36 30. Array Source:WENN 30 of 36 31. Array Source:WENN 31 of 36 32. Array Source:WENN 32 of 36 33. Array Source:WENN 33 of 36 34. Array Source:WENN 34 of 36 35. Array Source:WENN 35 of 36 36. aretha franklin death Source:CS 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Ryanair Under Fire After A Passenger Hurled Racist Insults Toward A 77-Year-Old Black Woman, But Kept His Seat was originally published on wzakcleveland.com