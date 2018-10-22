No Investigation Will Take Place After Florida Police Officer Punches 14-Year-Old Girl

Over the weekend, a video of a Florida police officer using excessive force with a 14-year-old girl went viral and caused outrage. In the short clip, one white female officer has her knee in the teenager’s back as a white male officer punches the girl, who is black, in her ribs as she is pinned to the ground.
Instead of taking disciplinary action against the officer, the Coral Springs Police Department defended the officer in a statement released and confirmed that they will not conduct an investigation. The Deputy Chief Brad McKeone said the officer’s actions were legal and within policy.
“Due to her stature and aggressive behavior, officers took her to the ground attempting to get her to release her fists. As seen in the video she resisted arrest and in order to have her comply she was struck in the side in order to have her release her clenched fists-she was then handcuffed. After she was handcuffed and officers attempted to place her in the patrol car, she violently kicked one of the officers,” read a statement released by the department on their Instagram.
The statement seems to justify the officer’s actions saying the video didn’t capture the whole story. The young lady and her friends were allegedly causing a disturbance at the Coral Square Mall and were told to leave by the police. The police later returned to address another incident and found that the teens had returned. They allege that the young lady began to curse and become unruly with the police and resist arrest, which led to the unfortunate encounter caught on video.
The 14-year-old’s mother, Jessica Dennis, told WSVN-TV that she is not letting this matter go and has hired an attorney.
“She clearly wasn’t aggressive. Everyone could see she was laying there,” Dennis said. “So I just want justice to be served.”
If you haven’t seen it, take a look below.
SOURCE: MadameNoire.com
Article Courtesy of MadameNoire
First Picture Courtesy of Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of NurPhoto and Getty Images
Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and MadameNoire
Video Courtesy of YouTube and MadameNoire
Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]
Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]
1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - ArrivalsSource:WENN 1 of 36
2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 2 of 36
3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 36
4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit LionsSource:Getty 4 of 36
5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 5 of 36
6. The BET Honors 2014Source:WENN 6 of 36
7. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 7 of 36
8. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 8 of 36
9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 9 of 36
10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 10 of 36
11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 11 of 36
12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 12 of 36
13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-DinnerSource:WENN 13 of 36
14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS.Source:WENN 14 of 36
15. ArraySource:WENN 15 of 36
16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - ArrivalsSource:WENN 16 of 36
17. ArraySource:WENN 17 of 36
18. ArraySource:WENN 18 of 36
19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014Source:WENN 19 of 36
20. ArraySource:WENN 20 of 36
21. Late Show with David LettermanSource:WENN 21 of 36
22. ArraySource:WENN 22 of 36
23. ArraySource:WENN 23 of 36
24. ArraySource:WENN 24 of 36
25. ArraySource:WENN 25 of 36
26. ArraySource:WENN 26 of 36
27. ArraySource:WENN 27 of 36
28. ArraySource:WENN 28 of 36
29. ArraySource:WENN 29 of 36
30. ArraySource:WENN 30 of 36
31. ArraySource:WENN 31 of 36
32. ArraySource:WENN 32 of 36
33. ArraySource:WENN 33 of 36
34. ArraySource:WENN 34 of 36
35. ArraySource:WENN 35 of 36
36. aretha franklin deathSource:CS 36 of 36
No Investigation Will Take Place After Florida Police Officer Punches 14-Year-Old Girl was originally published on wzakcleveland.com