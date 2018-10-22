Kappa Alpha Psi Hosted The Clemson University Party Where The Floor Collapsed

The college homecoming party in South Carolina that ended catastrophically when the floor collapsed early Sunday morning was thrown by a Black fraternity, according to reports. Dozens were injured at the off-campus festivities hosted every year by the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity chapter at Clemson University. However, none of the injuries were reportedly life-threatening.
The party was reportedly in full swing with people dancing to the music when the first floor of the clubhouse at The Woodlands of Clemson fell directly into the building’s basement level.
“We started jumping, and we just – boom! – all you seen was black,” Franzie Pendergrass, who was at the party and managed to record footage of the floor collapsing, told WYFF, the local NBC affiliate.
At least 30 people were reported as being injured.
“The beat was about to drop and literally the whole floor collapsed,” Larissa Stone, a Clemson sophomore, told the Greenville News. “It happened so quickly. I stood up, and everyone was trying to climb out. People are under other people. People are hurt. People are bleeding. I had blood on my sneakers. It was really bad.”
While the Kappas threw the party – one that the historically Black fraternity hosts each year for homecoming, according to a Clemson official – it was doubtful that there were any laws the group violated.
The party may have been filled to or beyond the clubhouse’s capacity – a figure that was not immediately reported – or the floor collapsing may have just been because of a structural issue with at the condominium complex, which was built in 2005.
An email sent from condo management to its residents said there would be an inspection.
“The Clubhouse and pool area is OFF LIMITS to all. The clubhouse will be inspected by structural engineers as soon as possible,” the email said in part. “From there, the homeowners association will determine how to rebuild the clubhouse to make it safe for all residents. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who were injured we and apologize for any inconvenience.”
The Kappas are one of eight historically Black fraternities and sororities on the campus of Clemson. As of Sunday night, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. had not issued a statement on any of its social media channels or its official website. Clemson assured its affected students that they would be given all the “support” they needed.
Video of the floor collapsing spread quickly on social media. Watch the disturbing footage below at your own discretion.
