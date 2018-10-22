CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

No Chill: Brother Nature’s Foul Unearthed Tweets Spark Hilarious Memes

Laugh to keep from crying.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Baron Davis hosts Black Santa Celebrity Basketball Fundraiser

Source: Michael Bezjian / Getty

Ever since 2016, Kelvin Peña a.k.a. Brother Nature has been bringing joy to his followers with hilarious videos of him interacting with animals.

Peña first started getting attention when he posted Vines of himself sharing food with deer. He even gave the wildlife names with “Money,” “Canela,” and “Lola” being some of the O.Gs of the deer gang.

Kelvin gained a massive social media following with over 2 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million followers on Twitter. He also started making family with other animals and soon, you could catch Peña doing photoshoots with tigers or bringing the animal love to celebrity comrades.

But this past weekend, Peña’s reputation was up for question when someone dug up old tweets that would make you think twice about his “brother” title.

In one post, he likened Jay-Z to a monkey, while in another, he wrote, “TL stopped loading..too many coons on my TL thats why fu**.”

Peña also came after women in the crudest way. “When I grow up I wanna be like Chris Brown,” he said in one post. “So if my girlfriend tried to look through my phone while driving I can choke and punch her :D”

To top off the many disturbing things he said, Peña also seemed to praise Adolf Hitler, tweeting, “HEIL HITLER” with a swastika sign. You can check out all of the old tweets here.

Of course, Peña faced swift backlash for his remarks and he responded with an apology. “I started using Twitter when I was 12 years old, I was very impressionable and was seeking attention,” he said in a tweet. “I am sorry to all of the people that I offended and have let down. I apologize for 12 year old Kelvin and take total responsibility for my words.”

While some folks on Twitter weren’t willing to forgive so easily, others were not about to cancel someone who tweeted nonsense at the ignorant age of 12.

Folks even called out the person who dug up old tweets in the first place…

But regardless of what people thought about the situation, one thing is for certain…some hilarious memes came out of the chaos.

The Internet did what it does best and matched pictures of animals with quotes of what they might say if they found out about Peña’s past….

 

Hit the next pages to check out some of the most hilarious “animal interview” memes.

The forest definitely had a lot to say.

No Chill: Brother Nature’s Foul Unearthed Tweets Spark Hilarious Memes was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close