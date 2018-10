Not many words for this. Certainly, there is no justification.

This video was taken in Florida, where police officers in Coral Springs were caught violently beating a 14 year old little girl.

This story is developing, but if you would like some answers the phone number for the police station is (954) 344-1800.

Viral Video Shows Police Beating 14 Year Old Black Girl was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

