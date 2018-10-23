Records are made to be broken, and that statement certainly holds some weight when it comes to music awards and accolades handed out to Jimmy from Degrassi.

Yep, Drake has hit yet another milestone… check out this article from Hip Hop DX.

Via | HipHopDX

Drake has toppled another Beatles record.

Drizzy’s guest spot on Bad Bunny’s “Mia” became his 12th song to reach the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2018. The feat helped him to pass The Beatles’ previous mark of 11 for most Top 10 hits in a single year.

Earlier this year, Drake snapped The Beatles’ 54-year-old record for most simultaneous Top 10 songs on the Hot 100. He dethroned Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr’s longstanding achievement thanks to the massive streaming success of his double album Scorpion.

READ MORE

Drake Surpasses The Beatles For Most Billboard Top 10 Songs In Single Year was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3: