CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Drake Surpasses The Beatles For Most Billboard Top 10 Songs In Single Year

0 reads
Leave a comment
Drake In My Feelings video

Source: Vevo / Youtube

Records are made to be broken, and that statement certainly holds some weight when it comes to music awards and accolades handed out to Jimmy from Degrassi.

Yep, Drake has hit yet another milestone… check out this article from Hip Hop DX.

Via | HipHopDX

Drake has toppled another Beatles record.

Drizzy’s guest spot on Bad Bunny’s “Mia” became his 12th song to reach the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2018. The feat helped him to pass The Beatles’ previous mark of 11 for most Top 10 hits in a single year.

Earlier this year, Drake snapped The Beatles’ 54-year-old record for most simultaneous Top 10 songs on the Hot 100. He dethroned Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr’s longstanding achievement thanks to the massive streaming success of his double album Scorpion.

READ MORE

 

Drake Surpasses The Beatles For Most Billboard Top 10 Songs In Single Year was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close