Backstage Pass: We Them Ones Cincinnati Valentine’s Takeover

Source: Kya Kelly / Radio One Cincinnati

Love was in the air and so were the punchlines as We Them Ones pulled into Cincinnati for a sold-out Valentine’s Day show at Heritage Bank Center.

While thousands packed the arena for a night of comedy heavyweights, 101.1 The WIZ & 100.3 Cincy’s R&B secured your backstage access.

Supreme held it down on behalf of the station, posted up behind the curtain as comedians rotated in one by one for exclusive interviews before hitting the stage. The energy backstage was loose and mad unfiltered – exactly what you’d expect from some of the funniest names in the game.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Navv Greene kicked things off with first impressions of Cincinnati, joking that the city clearly has “a lot of fine women” then quickly doubled down saying it might just be because it was Valentine’s Day. Either way, he wasn’t complaining.