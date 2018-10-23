CLOSE
Feature Story
Cardi B Announces New Single “Money” Dropping Thursday

Young Cardi stay working. Check out this latest announcement, and don’t forget to tell all your friends.

New Cardi B is on the way.

Cardi B hasn’t released any solo music since dropping her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy this year. However, she’s teased a lot of new music which fans are eager to hear. Thankfully, Cardi B will finally bless fans this week with a new solo single titled, “Money.”

Cardi B took to Instagram to announce that her new single, “Money” will be dropping earlier than expected. The rapper initially shared a release date for October 26th, but she pushed it up a day to the 25th and promised that it’ll drop at 12:30 p.m.

Cardi B Announces New Single “Money” Dropping Thursday was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

