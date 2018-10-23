Cardi B Announces New Single “Money” Dropping Thursday

0 reads Leave a comment
Young Cardi stay working. Check out this latest announcement, and don’t forget to tell all your friends.
Via | HotNewHipHop
New Cardi B is on the way.
Cardi B took to Instagram to announce that her new single, “Money” will be dropping earlier than expected. The rapper initially shared a release date for October 26th, but she pushed it up a day to the 25th and promised that it’ll drop at 12:30 p.m.
