Celebrity

Tyra Banks: A Look Back At Her Most Iconic Fashion Moments

From runway risk-taker to refined front-row icon, Tyra Banks has given us decades of unforgettable style.

Published on February 17, 2026

Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 - Awards Ceremony
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

With the Netflix documentary, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, sparking fresh conversations and runway legend J. Alexander back in the headlines, Tyra Banks is trending once again. And honestly, when is she not? From catwalk slayer to media mogul, Tyra has built a career on reinvention, resilience, and serving a look every single time. Check out her most iconic fashion moments inside.

Long before social media gave us daily fashion inspiration, Tyra was the moment. As noted in a recent fashion roundup by MSN, Banks has never shied away from bold silhouettes, shimmering gowns, and head-turning statement pieces. Whether she was strutting down a Victoria’s Secret runway or stepping onto a red carpet in couture, Tyra understood the assignment. More was more. Drama was necessary. Confidence is nonnegotiable.

Tyra’s rise in the early 1990s changed the fashion landscape. She became the first Black woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue and one of the few to reach official supermodel status. But it was not just her walk that captivated audiences. It was her beauty evolution. According to Essence, Banks experimented fearlessly with hair and makeup throughout the years, from blunt blonde wigs at Fendi in 1993 to dramatic lashes at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2002. Each era reflected a woman in control of her image.

By the 2000s, Tyra was shaping culture, not just modeling fashion. Her beloved reality series, America’s Next Top Model, introduced phrases like “smize” into our vocabulary. Meanwhile, The Tyra Banks Show earned her an Emmy. Through it all, she delivered looks that felt aspirational but still playful. She mixed high glamour with personality, proving that style is not just about clothes. It is a subtle power beyond influence.

Now, as a new generation revisits her legacy, it feels right to celebrate the fashion moments that defined her reign. From runway risk-taker to refined front-row icon, Tyra Banks has given us decades of unforgettable style.

1992: The Fresh Face Era

Tyra Banks at Jil Sander Fall 1992 RTW
Source: WWD / Getty

A young Tyra, with natural glam and model-off-duty energy, already commands the camera with effortless confidence.

1995: Backstage Bombshell

Gianfranco Ferre Spring 1995 Ready to Wear Runway Show Backstage
Source: Penske Media / Getty

Candid runway moments showcased her versatility, proving she could transform from high-fashion muse to commercial star in seconds.

1997: Grammy Awards

39th Grammy Awards Press Room
Source: Penske Media / Getty

Smoky eyes paired with bright under-eye powder gave dimension and drama, cementing her as a red-carpet risk-taker.

2000 Espys Carpet Glow

8th Annual ESPY Awards
Source: Vinnie Zuffante / Getty


Serving early 2000s realness from the hair to the fit. We love and can’t forget this ESPYs moment.

2002 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Tyra Banks at 8th Annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Runway
Source: KMazur / Getty

Mega lashes, bronzed skin, and bombshell waves defined peak supermodel glamour.

2004: VH1 Divas

tyra-banks-iconic-fashion-moments
Source: Mark Mainz / Getty

High shine fabrics and curve-hugging silhouettes showcased her love for statement dressing.

2008: Luminous Reinvention

Tyra banks at 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Soft glam makeup and voluminous blonde strands marked a polished new era.

2010: Vogue Anniversary Party

Tyra Banks at Vogue 90th Anniversary Party - Paris Fashion Week S/S 2011 - Photocall
Source: Foc Kan / Getty

Dewy skin and smoky eyes peeked through a bold knit face covering, showing fans that beauty cannot be hidden.

2013: Front Row Cool

tyra-banks-iconic-fashion-moments
Source: WWD / Getty

An effortless comb-over bob at a Jeremy Scott show turned messy chic into a full fashion moment.

2025: Fashion. Trust Arabia Awards

tyra-banks-iconic-fashion-moments
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

A pin-curl pixie and dramatic winged shadow reflected refined, grown-woman glamour with an edge.
Tyra makes fashion unforgettable and baby, she’s still got it.

What’s your favorite Tyra Banks fashion moment? Comment below.

RELATED: Picture Perfect: 8 Times Tyra Banks Made The Street Her Runway

Tyra Banks: A Look Back At Her Most Iconic Fashion Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

