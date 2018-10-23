CLOSE
GOP Plan To Shame Stacey Abrams For Burning Georgia’s Racist Confederate Flag Backfires

Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp are in a tight race for Georgia governor.

In a tight race to be Georgia’s next governor, an apparent Republican attempt to shame Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams for participating in the burning of Georgia’s racist flag back in college has backfired. Abrams, who would become the nation’s first Black woman governor if elected, defended her actions.

An image from a 1992 Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper clip of the demonstration suddenly surfaced on social media on Monday night — the eve of Abrams’ first debate against her GOP rival Brian Kemp — the New York Times reported.

The picture shows Abrams, during the end of her freshman year at Spelman College, burning the flag alongside two other African-American demonstrators. Abrams’ campaign confirmed to the Times that she indeed participated in the protest against the Confederate symbol on the flag.

“During Stacey Abrams’ college years, Georgia was at a crossroads, struggling with how to overcome racially divisive issues, including symbols of the Confederacy, the sharpest of which was the inclusion of the Confederate emblem in the Georgia state flag,” a statement from the campaign read. “This conversation was sweeping across Georgia as numerous organizations, prominent leaders, and students engaged in the ultimately successful effort to change the flag.”

The demonstration happened when then-governor Zell Miller made his first unsuccessful bid to remove the controversial Confederate symbol from the state flag, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Georgia’s last Democratic governor, Roy Barnes, successfully authorized a redesign of the flag in 2001—a move that contributed to his political defeat in 2002.

Abrams’ opposition to Confederate symbols will likely become a debate topic on Tuesday night. Kemp has vowed to protect Confederate monuments.

Andrew Gillum, Ayanna Pressley and other candidates of color have launched strong political efforts to fight inequality and have won massive support along the campaign trail. RELATED: 5 Takeaways From Andrew Gillum’s Masterful Debate Dismantling Of Ron DeSantis Many Black women have received a lot of love with their campaigns, especially considering the record number of women running across the nation. There are more than 100 Black women who have entered a race this year, with the #BlackWomenLead campaign highlighting each and every one of them. Some are running for Congress, including Pressley, Jahana Hayes and Lucy McBath, the mother of 17-year-old shooting victim Jordan Davis who was killed in 2012. Stacey Abrams, Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate, is looking to make history as the nation's first Black female governor. As for Black men, Gillum's race for Florida governor has gotten much attention. Gillum, who is the Tallahassee mayor, had a noteworthy performance in his CNN debate on Sunday night. Ben Jealous, Maryland's Democratic gubernatorial candidate, has been sharing his plans for the state, including its HBCUs, which have struggled with funding and academic programming. Here's a look at some of the candidates of color who have made a name on the campaign trail this year.  

GOP Plan To Shame Stacey Abrams For Burning Georgia’s Racist Confederate Flag Backfires was originally published on newsone.com

