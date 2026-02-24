Kevin Durant Rips "Bullsh-t" Narrative Around European Basketball As A "Shot At Black Americans"

Source: Tim Warner / Getty

Kevin Durant hasn’t tweeted since his burner kerfuffle, but trust he’s still letting his opinions fly.

His latest eyebrow-raising comments came when he announced he plans to compete at the LA Summer Olympics in 2028 for Team USA, so long as he’s still healthy.

“Hell yeah, I want to play,” Durant told ESPN. “I would love to, but I’ve got to stay on top of my game. I’m not expecting, I want to produce on the floor and make Grant and whoever is making the decisions, want to put me on the team. I don’t want — not just for seniority. I want to still prove I can help the team win.”

But the four-time gold medalist made it clear that some of his motivation to play in ‘28, when he’ll be about 40 years old, is purely because of the narrative pundits are pushing about international basketball making strides to become better than the States, and he perceived it as a racial slight.

“I just don’t like the talk around the USA versus European style of how you approach the game,” Durant told ESPN. “All I hear is, ‘AAU is destroying the game; the Euros do it right while the Americans do it wrong.’ It’s a lot of bullsh-t with that. I can read between the lines on that. It’s a shot at Black Americans. We’re controlling the sport. They’re tired of us controlling the sport.”

Durant gives an example of critics saying France is on their heels, to which he responds, “Really?” We smacked them boys.”

The Houston Rockets star had already drawn lines in the sand regarding international players ahead of the All-Star Game, which pitted American-born players against foreigners in a round-robin style tournament. He blamed All-Star weekend’s lackluster product on stars like Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic not putting forth enough effort.

“But these two dudes out there, Luka and Jokić, they don’t care about the game at all,” he said. “These dudes be laying on the floor. They’re shooting from half court. But you’ve got to worry about the old heads playing hard?”

Glad to see that Durant’s burner fixation being on an extended break hasn’t forced him to bottle up his takes.

