N-Word Shown On Google News Alert About BAFTA: ‘We’re Sorry For This Mistake’

Published on February 24, 2026

Economy And Business In Poland
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Google has issued an apology after a news notification about the BAFTA Film Awards incident included the N-Word.

The alert invited users to read an article from The Hollywood Reporter, following the link the alert invited readers to “see more on…” followed by the N-Word.

RELATED: ‘Sinners’ Production Designer Hannah Beachler Calls John Davidson’s N-Word Tic ‘Almost Impossible’

According to Newsweek, a spokesperson with Google sent out a statement that said: “We’re deeply sorry for this mistake. We’ve removed the offensive notification and are working to prevent this from happening again.”

The notification was screenshotted across social media.

This notification follows an incident at the BAFTA Film Awards where Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson, who sat in the audience of the awards, shouted the N-word when Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo appeared on stage to present the award for Best Visual Effects.

The incident has sparked debate across social media, even with some accusing Davidson of racism.

The BBC, where the award show was broadcast, has since issued an apology for not editing out the racial show in the coverage of the show.

N-Word Shown On Google News Alert About BAFTA: ‘We’re Sorry For This Mistake’ was originally published on hiphopnc.com

