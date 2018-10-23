DL’s GED Section: Things Are Changing

People will tell you that your vote doesn’t matter, they’ll also tell you that nothing can change. Those are lies. They are trying to keep black people out of the polls because the candidates that are running are the types of people that we have been waiting for. Don’t let anything discourage you from voting. These people can and will change the country when they win.

