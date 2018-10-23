CLOSE
Entertainment
A 3 Part Docu-Series on R. Kelly is Coming to Lifetime!

Z100's Jingle Ball 2013 - Press Room

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

It’s about to go down on Lifetime Network! They have released the trailer for their new 3 part docu-series on R. Kelly and it’s going to be juicy.

Halle Calhoun & R. Kelly

Source: Halle Calhoun / Instagram

 

According to Vibe.com, the series promises to chronicle the stories of his accusers and will air in three installments — January 3rd at 9 p.m. ET/PT; Friday, January 4th at 9 p.m. ET/PT; and Saturday, January 5th at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The trailer features John Legendand Me Too founder, Tarana Burke, and over 50 people were interviewed including Kelly’s ex-girlfriendKitti Jones, his ex-wife Andrea Kelly and his two brothers Carey and Bruce.

Check out the Trailer below:

 

Will you Watch?

A 3 Part Docu-Series on R. Kelly is Coming to Lifetime! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

