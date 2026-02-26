Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 26, 2026
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From economic changes that impact our wallets to moments of protest and remembrance that touch our hearts, here’s a look at the headlines.
Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.
Economic Impact of New Tariffs
President Trump has introduced a new 10% global tariff after the Supreme Court struck down a significant portion of his previous levies. The court determined that the president did not have the authority to impose such taxes under existing emergency acts, nullifying 70% of the prior tariffs. While the overall rates have decreased, some duties remain as high as 50%. Economic analysts are cautioning that these remaining tariffs will likely continue to inflate prices on everyday goods, meaning consumers may still feel the financial pressure at the checkout counter.
State of the Union Protest
Tensions flared during the State of the Union address when Texas Representative Al Green staged a protest on the House floor. Green was speaking out against a recent racist social media post from the president’s account. Holding a sign in defense of Black people, he was confronted by Republican lawmakers, leading to a physical altercation. The situation escalated when Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma attempted to snatch the sign from Green. After another confrontation with a different representative, Congressman Green was escorted from the chamber by security, highlighting the deep divisions and raw emotions present in today’s political landscape. next steps.
Heroic Act by Young Girl
On a brighter note, we celebrate a moment of incredible bravery from within our community. Seven-year-old Mia Dates of Lynnwood is being hailed as a hero for saving her father’s life. When her dad experienced a medical emergency, fell, and lost consciousness last month, the quick-thinking second grader used his phone to call 911. She calmly provided dispatchers with their home address, ensuring help arrived swiftly. For her courage and composure, Mia was recently honored with a Key to the City and a lifesaving award. Her story is a powerful reminder of the strength and resourcefulness found even in our youngest members.
Remembering Trayvon Martin
Finally, we take a moment to reflect on a date that carries heavy significance for our community. February 26th marks the 14th anniversary of the death of Trayvon Martin. The unarmed teenager was shot and killed in 2012 while walking home from a convenience store. His tragic death ignited a global movement for racial justice and brought intense scrutiny to issues of racial profiling and Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” laws. Despite nationwide protests and a high-profile trial that captured the world’s attention, the neighborhood watchman responsible for his death was acquitted. Trayvon’s memory continues to fuel the ongoing fight for justice and equality.
