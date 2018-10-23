MARIAH CAREY ANNOUNCES ‘CAUTION’ WORLD TOUR

Mariah Carey fans can rejoice! Your Queen has announced a world tour in support of her new 15th studio album “Caution.”

Caution is set to arrive on November 16th and will feature the songs “The Distance,” “With You,” and “GTFO.”

Mariah Carey’s Caution World Tour North American Dates:

Feb. 27 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Mar. 01 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Mar. 02 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Theatre Mar. 05 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre Mar. 06 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace Mar. 08 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Mar. 09 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Mar. 11 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre Mar. 13 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre Mar. 15 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre Mar. 16 Louis, MO Stifel Theatre Mar. 18 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center Mar. 20 Toronto, ON Sony Centre for the Performing Arts Mar. 21 Orillia, ON Casino Rama Resort Mar. 23 Buffalo, NY Shea’s Performing Arts Center Mar. 25 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall Mar. 28 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre Mar. 30 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Mar. 31 Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor Apr. 03 Philadelphia, PA Metropolitan Opera House Apr. 05 Wallingford, CT Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre Apr. 06 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center

