MARIAH CAREY ANNOUNCES ‘CAUTION’ WORLD TOUR

RatPac Entertainment Hosts Special Event for UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Mariah Carey fans can rejoice! Your Queen has announced a world tour in support of her new 15th studio album “Caution.”

 

Caution is set to arrive on November 16th and will feature the songs “The Distance,” “With You,” and “GTFO.”

 

Mariah Carey’s Caution World Tour North American Dates:

Feb. 27   Dallas, TX   The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mar. 01   Houston, TX   Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Mar. 02   Biloxi, MS   Beau Rivage Theatre
Mar. 05   Atlanta, GA   Fox Theatre
Mar. 06   Louisville, KY   The Louisville Palace
Mar. 08   Detroit, MI   Fox Theatre
Mar. 09   Indianapolis, IN   Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Mar. 11   Chicago, IL   The Chicago Theatre
Mar. 13   Minneapolis, MN   State Theatre
Mar. 15   Milwaukee, WI   Miller High Life Theatre
Mar. 16   Louis, MO   Stifel Theatre
Mar. 18   Pittsburgh, PA   Benedum Center
Mar. 20   Toronto, ON   Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
Mar. 21   Orillia, ON   Casino Rama Resort
Mar. 23   Buffalo, NY   Shea’s Performing Arts Center
Mar. 25   New York, NY   Radio City Music Hall
Mar. 28   Boston, MA   Boch Center Wang Theatre
Mar. 30   Atlantic City, NJ   Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Mar. 31   Washington, DC   The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Apr. 03   Philadelphia, PA  Metropolitan Opera House
Apr. 05   Wallingford, CT   Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre
Apr. 06   Bethlehem, PA   Sands Bethlehem Event Center

 

 

Photos
