1 reads Leave a comment
Mariah Carey fans can rejoice! Your Queen has announced a world tour in support of her new 15th studio album “Caution.”
Caution is set to arrive on November 16th and will feature the songs “The Distance,” “With You,” and “GTFO.”
Mariah Carey’s Caution World Tour North American Dates:
|Feb. 27
|Dallas, TX
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|Mar. 01
|Houston, TX
|Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
|Mar. 02
|Biloxi, MS
|Beau Rivage Theatre
|Mar. 05
|Atlanta, GA
|Fox Theatre
|Mar. 06
|Louisville, KY
|The Louisville Palace
|Mar. 08
|Detroit, MI
|Fox Theatre
|Mar. 09
|Indianapolis, IN
|Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
|Mar. 11
|Chicago, IL
|The Chicago Theatre
|Mar. 13
|Minneapolis, MN
|State Theatre
|Mar. 15
|Milwaukee, WI
|Miller High Life Theatre
|Mar. 16
|Louis, MO
|Stifel Theatre
|Mar. 18
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Benedum Center
|Mar. 20
|Toronto, ON
|Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
|Mar. 21
|Orillia, ON
|Casino Rama Resort
|Mar. 23
|Buffalo, NY
|Shea’s Performing Arts Center
|Mar. 25
|New York, NY
|Radio City Music Hall
|Mar. 28
|Boston, MA
|Boch Center Wang Theatre
|Mar. 30
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
|Mar. 31
|Washington, DC
|The Theater at MGM National Harbor
|Apr. 03
|Philadelphia, PA
|Metropolitan Opera House
|Apr. 05
|Wallingford, CT
|Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre
|Apr. 06
|Bethlehem, PA
|Sands Bethlehem Event Center
MARIAH CAREY ANNOUNCES ‘CAUTION’ WORLD TOUR was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours