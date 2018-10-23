The wait is over. Cardi B dropped new artwork for her single Money and #BlackTwitter can’t contain their reactions.

Cardi teased the single on Monday but released it early after receiving an overwhelming response to the iconic visuals.

To #BardiGang’s surprise, Cardi dropped the uptempo track, today, which was produced by J White Did It, the same maestro behind her breakthrough hit Bodak Yellow and I Like It Like That.

Fans were beyond ecstatic with the new material and took to Twitter to express their joy. Check out what #BlackTwitter had to say about money below.

When u thought @iamcardib was done for this year she comes out with a danger. @iamcardib keep doing u and fuck who ever is hating on u #MONEY #CardiB #Banger pic.twitter.com/HmBZIw2Ivg — Angel Alcaraz (@funnyperson76) October 23, 2018

Whenever I am down or I feel low my queen and savior @iamcardib gives me a goddamn bop. I stan!!! #Money #CardiB — Trap Selena (@Shorty2Die4) October 23, 2018

When does cardi b not have a hit ? I’m already tryna learn all the lyrics for my Snapchat videos 😂 #money #cardib @iamcardib — Cieanna 💗 (@Xx3Colombiana) October 23, 2018

#BlackTwitter Reacts To Cardi B’s New Single ‘Money’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com