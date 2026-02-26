Trump Targets Robert De Niro, Ilhan Omar, & More In Late-Night Social Media Tirade

Source:

Despite the nonchalant attitude during the State of the Union, it appears that President Donald Trump not only heard the protest from members of Congress, but he also left the lectern and cried in the car.

After his address didn’t garner the attention that he felt it should, Trump took to his Truth Social account on Wednesday to call Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) “lunatics” who should be deported, Deadline reports.

Omar and Tlaib lead the chorus of hecklers as the president tried to deliver his almost two-hour speech in the House chamber.

Because the president only knows how to attack those who don’t agree with him, he took time out to go after actor “Robert De Niro, who participated in an event called State of the Swamp at the National Press Club, sponsored by Defiance.org,” Deadline reports.

De Niro told the crowd, “Tragically, we are now in a country of, by and for a handful of dishonest and greedy and cruel authoritarians.”

De Niro added, “The bottom line is that I feel betrayed by my country. It doesn’t have to be perfect but it does need to return to the values that gave us our strength and humanity.”

Trump posted on Truth Social that Omar and Tlaib “should actually get on a boat with Trump Deranged Robert De Niro, another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying — some of which is seriously CRIMINAL! When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do, I realized that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O’Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States. The only difference between De Niro and Rosie is that she is probably somewhat smarter than him, which isn’t saying much.”

De Niro has been a staunch critic of the president since his first term and has continued to use his platform to speak out against the totalitarian regime. During his speech, De Niro warned that Trump would take any and all action to suppress the vote during the upcoming midterms and urged America to come out to the next No Kings protest day on March 28.

