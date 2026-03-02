Source: Stephanie Keith / Getty

The U.S. and Israel have launched what has been reported as a completely unprovoked attack on Iran, striking sites across the country, including the compound of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the attack.

And, somehow, MAGA’s big takeaway from this news is that Muslims across the country need to be rounded up and deported, and Muslims around the world need to be banned from entering the U.S., because they’re ruining what conservatives perceive to be American culture, and because if they’re not banned, non-Muslim citizens might be subject to — *checks notes* — completely unprovoked attacks.

And President Donald Trump’s sitting (alleged) white supremacist confidant, Laura Loomer, is one of the loudest voices on social media, responding to the news of the bombing by basically saying, “Now, do the ones who live here!”

That’s right, y’all — Loomer, who Trump retweeted just last week, because he has no issue being associated with a consistently vocal bigot and racist, responded to the strike by tweeting about how she spoke with Trump to congratulate him on a “successful combat mission” against a country that did not attack us, called to “Deport all Muslims from America” simply because some Muslims in the U.S. are upset about the bombings, and declared that “civilized people of the world will not bow down to Islam or modify our desire to protect the West, which she apparently feels was demonstrated by “civilized people” bombing a nation that had done nothing to provoke it.

Also, she wants to “round up the Muslims” (per a retweet) at random, because, in her mind, that’s also what “civilized people” do.

Loomer preceded her thought that the U.S. government should resort to Hitler-esque activity by rounding up everyone of a particular faith by saying the strike on Iran makes her feel “so vindicated,” indicating that she feels an unprovoked strike on a Muslim nation somehow proves her to be righteous as a self-proclaimed “proud Islamophobe.”

In 2022, a federal appeals court affirmed a $125,000 judgment against Loomer and Illoominate Media for attorney’s fees and costs related to Loomer’s unsuccessful attempt at suing the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization. Loomer and her media company accused the organization of forcing X to ban her from the social media platform. This ruling led to more court battles, where Loomer tried to get a court to allow her to stop making payments to CAIR, which she also failed at, which led to her satisfyingly delicious crash-out, which she recorded herself for us all to see.

Now, none of that explains why she thinks the U.S./Israel strike on Iran proves she was right about Muslims all along, but she certainly isn’t alone in her belief that bombing a Muslim country that had not attacked us proves Muslims are a clear and present danger.

Then, of course, there’s our president, who spent last month — and much of the last year, for that matter — ginning up rhetoric about how all Muslims should pay for what some Muslims are accused of doing.

As we previously reported, during Trump’s State of the Union address, Democratic Reps Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib heckled the president for making denigrating remarks against the entire Somali community, both in the U.S. and in Somalia, which Trump responded to by suggesting both congresswomen should be “sent back where they came from,” which, in Tlaib’s case, is Detroit, and in Omar’s case, would be Somalia, where she hasn’t lived since she was 8 years old.

Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Nancy Mace is out here pretending to console Tlaib and Omar, who she pretended to assume were mourning the killing of Iran’s leader, whom they have no connection to, which wouldn’t matter to MAGAts because a Muslim is a Muslim is a Muslim.

If there’s one thing Trump’s emergence in U.S. politics has done, it is signal to all of the nation’s loud and proud white nationalists that there is no longer a quiet part, and that their blatant hate speech is what makes them true Americans.

This is where we are.

Laura Loomer And Other MAGAts Want To ‘Round Up’ And Deport All Muslims After Unprovoked Iran Strike was originally published on newsone.com