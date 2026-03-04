Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 4, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From crucial political races that shape our neighborhoods to a monumental victory for medical justice, here is the breakdown of what you need to understand today.

Texas Election Results

The political landscape in Texas is heating up, with the Democratic Senate primary stretching into a tense waiting game. Early results show State Representative James Talarico holding a razor-thin lead over Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. Neither candidate has secured the 50% majority needed to avoid a May runoff. Adding to the tension, Dallas County experienced widespread voter confusion. A local judge ordered polls to stay open late so every voice could be heard, but the Texas Supreme Court quickly overruled the decision and halted the extended voting hours. This situation serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing hurdles at the ballot box and the absolute necessity of voter turnout.

On the other side of the aisle, Texas Republicans are also heading toward a runoff for their Senate nomination. Current Senator John Cornyn will face off against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The outcome of this conservative battle will heavily influence the political climate in Texas and dictate who faces the Democratic challenger this fall, making it a race our community must watch closely.