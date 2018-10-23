RussRant: Are Politicians People?

Sometimes it’s hard for Russ to tell if politicians are people or not. Ted Cruz is all buddy buddy with Donald Trump, after he said his father shot JFK. Trump even called Cruz’s wife unattractive, and he’s still by his side. Politicians protect people who look like them and no one else. This is why we need to get out and vote on Nov. 6!

