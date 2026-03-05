Kirk Franklin Says He’s Open to Super Bowl Halftime Show on One Condition

Franklin would not want to perform at Super Bowl halftime alone, prefers a collaborative 'gospel Avengers' approach

Fans and fellow artists are excited about the idea of a gospel-focused Super Bowl halftime show

Franklin's comments come as the halftime show features more diverse performers, celebrating different music genres and cultures

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Kirk Franklin has spent decades shaping modern gospel music, but there’s still one stage he hasn’t stepped onto: the Super Bowl halftime show. While the award-winning artist says the opportunity would be exciting, he admits he wouldn’t want to take on such a huge moment alone.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During a recent question-and-answer session on Instagram, Franklin was asked if he would ever consider performing at the Super Bowl. His response came quickly—and with a bit of humor.

✕

“Not by myself!” Franklin said with a laugh. “I’d be too scared to do it by myself.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Instead of performing solo, the gospel star said he would rather see a massive collaboration featuring several artists from the gospel world. Franklin described the idea as a kind of “gospel Avengers,” where multiple performers come together for a powerful musical moment.

“Maybe if we put together a squad,” he said. “Like a gospel Avengers type of moment. Kinda like how Snoop and Dre, Kendrick and Em did it. That was fire.”

Franklin even turned the question back to fans, asking who they would want to see included if a gospel-focused halftime show ever happened.

“Who would you like to see in that gospel Avengers moment for Super Bowl?” he asked. “If you include me, that’d be really sweet. I’d really appreciate it.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The idea quickly caught the attention of fans and fellow artists online. Many people jumped into the comments to show support and throw out names they’d like to see on that kind of stage.

Gospel artist Tye Tribbett responded enthusiastically, writing, “Ayyyye I’m witit,” along with an eyes emoji. Television personality Scott Evans also chimed in with excitement, telling Franklin the moment would be something fans are ready for.

Franklin’s comments come at a time when speculation about the Super Bowl halftime show continues to grow. In recent years, the event has featured a diverse mix of performers across genres, thanks in part to Roc Nation’s partnership with the NFL. The company, led by Jay-Z, has overseen the halftime show since 2020.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Since then, the lineup has included major stars from different corners of the music industry. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira launched the partnership with a high-energy performance in Miami. The following years featured artists such as The Weeknd, Dr. Dre alongside hip-hop legends like Snoop Dogg and Eminem, Rihanna, Usher, Kendrick Lamar, and most recently Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny’s recent halftime performance drew global attention and broke viewership records, celebrating Latino culture and the influence of music from across the Americas.

Related Article: Kirk Franklin to be Honored With Black Music Icon Award

Related Article: Gospel and Christian Artists Shine Bright In 2026 GRAMMY Nominations

That kind of cultural celebration is exactly why some fans believe a gospel-focused halftime show could be a powerful addition to the lineup.

Franklin, who has won 20 Grammy Awards and helped redefine gospel music since the 1990s, remains one of the most influential voices in the genre. And while he may not be ready to headline the Super Bowl alone, his idea of a “gospel Avengers” moment has already sparked excitement among fans imagining what that stage could look like.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Kirk Franklin Says He’s Open to Super Bowl Halftime Show on One Condition was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com