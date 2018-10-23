CLOSE
Woman Gets Groped By a Man On An Airplane, He Uses Trump As an Excuse

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (RNN) – A man arrested for allegedly groping a woman on a Southwest flight said the “president of the United States says it’s OK to grab women by their private parts,” according to an affidavit for his arrest.

Bruce Alexander, 49, made the statement after he was placed in handcuffs for allegedly touching a woman’s breast Sunday on a Southwest Airlines Flight 5421 from Houston to Albuquerque. He is charged with abusive sexual contact.

Alexander could not recall the incident but told authorities he was seated behind a woman during the flight.

The victim said she felt a hand from behind her grab the right side of her right breast.

She said she felt “touching of fingers around her bra line” after falling asleep 15 to 20 minutes into the flight, according to the affidavit.

She assumed this was an accident and went back to sleep. Some 30 minutes later, the touching continued, she said.

The victim said she felt fingers grab the back of her arm and grope her side near her “bra line” again.

She said she the man’s fingers were thick, hairy and that he had dirty fingernails.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Woman Gets Groped By a Man On An Airplane, He Uses Trump As an Excuse was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

