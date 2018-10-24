Ohio State’s WR Austin Mack Out Indefinitely

The junior is out for the rest of the season following foot surgery.

Some more bad news coming out of OSU football program. Wide receiver Austin Mack will be sidelined following the team’s loss to Purdue.

Coach Urban Meyer confirmed the news Tuesday and called it a “big loss” for the team.

Good news the Buckeyes have a bye week to recover from their surprising loss and get back on their feet with the loss of Mack. Buckeye strong!

Source: 10TV

