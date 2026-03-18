Kennedy Center Board Votes To Shut Down For 2 Years. We All Know Why

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Welp, the thing everybody who isn’t a tongue-in-boot MAGA scrub knew was going to happen has happened. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is set to be shut down for at least two years — because it was taken over by the most unpopular president in any of our lifetimes.

Or as President Donald Trump claims, “renovations” need to be made.

“We’re going to ensure it remains the finest performing arts facility of its kind anywhere in the world,” Trump — who essentially installed himself as the chair after hand-picking the center’s board members last year — told reporters at the White House before the board met Monday, according to the Associated Press.

According to CNN, the president also said the center needed new seating and marble, which he said has already been purchased, among other “minor details” that he said “everybody agrees” the building needs. (It’s him — he’s the “minor detail” that needs to be removed for a proper renovation.)

Love Opinion? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The board voted to pause operations at the Kennedy Center for two years, beginning after this year’s Fourth of July celebrations. It also voted to make Matt Costa, who served as the Kennedy Center’s vice president of operations for the last two years, the center’s new CEO and executive director, replacing Trump ally Richard Grenell.

Trump announced months ago that the center would close temporarily, and he has tried his damnedest to convince people it was being done because the center was badly in need of repair.

But we all know what’s actually going on here.

Since Trump took over the Kennedy Center, a myriad of musicians and other big-name celebrities have canceled their appearances at the venue left and right, and that began before Trump’s hand-picked board voted to add Trump’s name to it, desecrating what was meant to serve as a memorial to President John F. Kennedy after he was assassinated, and before House Republicans advanced a proposal to rename the Kennedy Center’s Opera House to the “First Lady Melania Trump Opera House.”

All Trump’s Kennedy Center takeover has done is tank the institution’s ticket sales, but we’re to believe it’s only closing down for two years because the seats and floors need an upgrade.

Like, bro, just admit nobody but your cultists like you, and everything you touch turns to shit, not gold.

And that’s not going to change in two years.

SEE ALSO:

More Musicians Cancel Kennedy Center Performance After Trump Renaming

GOP Votes To Name Kennedy Center Opera House After Melania Trump

Issa Rae Cancels Kennedy Center Event After Trump Appointment

Gloria Gaynor Outed As MAGA Donor Following Trump Kennedy Center Honor











Kennedy Center Board Votes To Shut Down For 2 Years. We All Know Why was originally published on newsone.com