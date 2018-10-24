Jazzy Report: Your Salt May Not Be Salt

Over 90% of the world’s table salt contains plastic. According to researchers the average person consumes about 2,000 pieces of micro plastic per year. Micro plastic was found in all different types of salt, including rock salt. Salts from Asian countries contained the most plastic, which could explain why there’s such a plastic pollution issue in Asia.

