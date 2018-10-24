CLOSE
Andrew Gillium’s Second Debate Against Ron DeSantis Takes On A New Sense Of Urgency

Their second debate, scheduled for Oct. 24, will be live streamed.

Expect the Republican nominee for Florida governor Ron DeSantis to come out swinging against Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum in their second debate scheduled for Wednesday night.

Broward College will host the debate, which starts at 7 p.m. EST. It will be live streamed on WPBF’s website and rebroadcast on C-SPAN for those outside the local viewing area, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Gillum, who could become the state’s first African-American governor if elected, decidedly out-dueled DeSantis in the first debate on Sunday night. But the Trump-backed candidate has new ammunition to fire at the Tallahassee mayor.

Text messages made public on Tuesday about tickets to the Broadway musical Hamilton appear to contradict statements Gillum made during the first debate, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Questions surrounding the source of the tickets are part of an FBI probe into possible Tallahassee government corruption, in which Gillum is reportedly not the target of the investigation. Still, DeSantis used the FBI investigation to attack Gillum at Sunday’s debate.

A poll released on Tuesday found that Gillum has a four-point lead over DeSantis, which could help to explain why DeSantis hasn’t hesitated to use race instead of ideas to defeat Gillum.

Less than 24 hours after winning the GOP nomination in August, DeSantis blew a racist dog whistle when he warned Florida voters not to “monkey this up” by voting for Gillum. Not long after, white supremacists answered the whistle by sending out racist robocalls. Another series of robocalls attacking Gillum went out during Sunday’s debate. DeSantis has a long history of associating with white nationalists.

Ahead of their first debate, Gillum called on DeSantis to stick to the issues. He’s made that request again. The Tallahassee mayor was head and shoulders above DeSantis on policy questions Sunday. For example, Gillum displayed his masterful knowledge on taxes and Medicaid, which are hot button issues for Floridians.

