JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) – Two people were shot dead at a Kroger grocery store, and one suspect is in custody.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers said at a media briefing just after 5:15 p.m. that a man walked into the popular Kroger location at 9080 Taylorsville Road, near the corner of Hurstbourne Parkway in Jeffersontown, and fired multiple shots at a man.

The shooter then walked outside and fired more shots at a woman, Rogers said. Both of those victims died at the scene.

An employee of Securitas who said he had had some EMT training told WAVE 3 News’ David Mattingly that he tried to help one of the victims, but it was too late.

“There was nothing I could do,” he said.

Moments after he shot the woman in the parking lot, the suspect also encountered another man who had a gun. They fired shots at each other but missed. One witness told WAVE 3 News that the shooter at one point said “white don’t kill whites.”

Other than the two fatalities, no other injuries were reported.

WAVE 3 News obtained a cellphone video clip of the shooter running around the parking lot, and driving off in a vehicle with an officer chasing the vehicle on foot. Another cellphone video showed what appeared to be the moment police apprehended the suspect. Those videos will be available on WAVE3.com shortly.

Multiple witnesses told Mattingly they heard two bursts of gunfire inside the store before they saw two men exchanging gunfire in the parking lot moments later.

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WAVE-TV Louisville and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Wheatley and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Gina Ferazzi and Getty Images

Two Shot to Death at Kroger Grocery Store in Kentucky was originally published on wzakcleveland.com