Two Shot to Death at Kroger Grocery Store in Kentucky

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) – Two people were shot dead at a Kroger grocery store, and one suspect is in custody.
Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers said at a media briefing just after 5:15 p.m. that a man walked into the popular Kroger location at 9080 Taylorsville Road, near the corner of Hurstbourne Parkway in Jeffersontown, and fired multiple shots at a man.
The shooter then walked outside and fired more shots at a woman, Rogers said. Both of those victims died at the scene.
An employee of Securitas who said he had had some EMT training told WAVE 3 News’ David Mattingly that he tried to help one of the victims, but it was too late.
“There was nothing I could do,” he said.
Moments after he shot the woman in the parking lot, the suspect also encountered another man who had a gun. They fired shots at each other but missed. One witness told WAVE 3 News that the shooter at one point said “white don’t kill whites.”
Other than the two fatalities, no other injuries were reported.
WAVE 3 News obtained a cellphone video clip of the shooter running around the parking lot, and driving off in a vehicle with an officer chasing the vehicle on foot. Another cellphone video showed what appeared to be the moment police apprehended the suspect. Those videos will be available on WAVE3.com shortly.
Multiple witnesses told Mattingly they heard two bursts of gunfire inside the store before they saw two men exchanging gunfire in the parking lot moments later.
READ MORE: Cleveland19.com
Article Courtesy of WAVE-TV Louisville and WOIO Cleveland 19 News
First Picture Courtesy of Wheatley and WENN
Second Picture Courtesy of Gina Ferazzi and Getty Images
Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]
Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]
1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - ArrivalsSource:WENN 1 of 36
2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 2 of 36
3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 36
4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit LionsSource:Getty 4 of 36
5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 5 of 36
6. The BET Honors 2014Source:WENN 6 of 36
7. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 7 of 36
8. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 8 of 36
9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 9 of 36
10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 10 of 36
11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 11 of 36
12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 12 of 36
13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-DinnerSource:WENN 13 of 36
14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS.Source:WENN 14 of 36
15. ArraySource:WENN 15 of 36
16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - ArrivalsSource:WENN 16 of 36
17. ArraySource:WENN 17 of 36
18. ArraySource:WENN 18 of 36
19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014Source:WENN 19 of 36
20. ArraySource:WENN 20 of 36
21. Late Show with David LettermanSource:WENN 21 of 36
22. ArraySource:WENN 22 of 36
23. ArraySource:WENN 23 of 36
24. ArraySource:WENN 24 of 36
25. ArraySource:WENN 25 of 36
26. ArraySource:WENN 26 of 36
27. ArraySource:WENN 27 of 36
28. ArraySource:WENN 28 of 36
29. ArraySource:WENN 29 of 36
30. ArraySource:WENN 30 of 36
31. ArraySource:WENN 31 of 36
32. ArraySource:WENN 32 of 36
33. ArraySource:WENN 33 of 36
34. ArraySource:WENN 34 of 36
35. ArraySource:WENN 35 of 36
36. aretha franklin deathSource:CS 36 of 36
Two Shot to Death at Kroger Grocery Store in Kentucky was originally published on wzakcleveland.com