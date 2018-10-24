CLOSE
National
Home > National

Two Shot to Death at Kroger Grocery Store in Kentucky

0 reads
Leave a comment
Mass Shooting In San Bernardino Leaves At Least 12 Dead, 30 Wounded

Source: Gina Ferazzi / Getty

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) – Two people were shot dead at a Kroger grocery store, and one suspect is in custody.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers said at a media briefing just after 5:15 p.m. that a man walked into the popular Kroger location at 9080 Taylorsville Road, near the corner of Hurstbourne Parkway in Jeffersontown, and fired multiple shots at a man.

The shooter then walked outside and fired more shots at a woman, Rogers said. Both of those victims died at the scene.

An employee of Securitas who said he had had some EMT training told WAVE 3 News’ David Mattingly that he tried to help one of the victims, but it was too late.

“There was nothing I could do,” he said.

Moments after he shot the woman in the parking lot, the suspect also encountered another man who had a gun. They fired shots at each other but missed. One witness told WAVE 3 News that the shooter at one point said “white don’t kill whites.”

Other than the two fatalities, no other injuries were reported.

WAVE 3 News obtained a cellphone video clip of the shooter running around the parking lot, and driving off in a vehicle with an officer chasing the vehicle on foot. Another cellphone video showed what appeared to be the moment police apprehended the suspect. Those videos will be available on WAVE3.com shortly.

Multiple witnesses told Mattingly they heard two bursts of gunfire inside the store before they saw two men exchanging gunfire in the parking lot moments later.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WAVE-TV Louisville and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Wheatley and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Gina Ferazzi and Getty Images

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Two Shot to Death at Kroger Grocery Store in Kentucky was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close