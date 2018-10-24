CLOSE
National
Home > National

Sunken Place Granddaddy Ben Carson On Trump’s Clear Racism: ‘There Really Isn’t Any Black Or White’

0 reads
Leave a comment
Ben Carson

Source: (Photo by Richard Ellis/Getty Images) / Getty

The former doctor strikes again.

Ben Carson is unqualified to be the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). From his family’s alleged involvement to blocking Obama’s Small Area Fair Market Rent rule to a $31,000 dining room set — Mr. Carson reeks of incompetence. However, he is also unqualified to have any discussion about race, considering his only reply when confronted with Trump‘s racism is to defend 45, which just happened in a recent interview.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

While talking to Bloomberg News, Carson was asked about being the only African American serving in the President’s cabinet, “Do you talk about racial inequality with President Trump? Do you talk about diversity in the cabinet with President Trump?”

Carson responded, “Uh, we have talked about those we have talked about those things, but what President Trump — there really isn’t any Black or white. It’s all about green. He’s looking at how are we creating an environment that is beneficial for everybody. Rising tides floats all boats, this is the concept he believes in. If you look around you, you see it’s working. Black unemployment is at it’s lowest level historically. The parameters that you would want to see are actually working, we’re just not sort of pigeon-holing it into one group.”

When asked if he agrees with all of his rhetoric, he bizarrely answered, “I always say if two people agree about everything, one of them isn’t necessary.”

See below:

How despicable that Carson still defends his racism. Sadly, many of the Black Trump supporters will only see he is racist when they are directly affected, Omarosa being a prime example.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

 

SOURCE: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of Mark Makela and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Richard Ellis and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Bloomberg, Twitter, and Getty Images

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]

33 photos Launch gallery

Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Our Love for the Cavs’ Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]

Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]

Sunken Place Granddaddy Ben Carson On Trump’s Clear Racism: ‘There Really Isn’t Any Black Or White’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close