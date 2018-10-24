SECURE THE BAG: Beyonce & Jay-Z’s OTR II Tour Grosses More Than $250 Million

Jay and Bey have done it again! They just cashed in more than $250 million from their latest tour.

They say it’s a marathon, not a sprint. But for Beyoncé and JAY-Z, it was both. Their sprawling On the Run II Tour finished with $253.5 million in the bank, according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore.

The trek wrapped Oct. 4 at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field, the last of the 48 stadium dates they played, after beginning June 6 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. From there, the dynamic duo played 18 shows throughout Europe, peaking at London Stadium’s two-night engagement with $11 million grossed and more than 125,000 tickets sold. After a few final shows in France, including their debut performance of “APESHIT” in Paris, they crossed the pond for 30 North American shows, with doubles in Landover, Md.; East Rutherford, N.J.; Chicago; Atlanta; Houston; and Pasadena, Calif. The biggest earner of the tour was the Aug. 25-26 engagement at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, grossing $14.1 million.

