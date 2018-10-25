BOMB THREAT: Suspicious Package Mailed To Robert De Niro

Actor Robert De Niro has become the latest recipient of a suspicious package, setting off a bomb scare at his New York address.

Law enforcement says the package, which is similar to the pipe bombs mailed yesterday to top Democrats and CNN’s offices, was received at the building which houses the Oscar-winner’s Tribeca Films company. Police safely removed the package early this morning and there was no need to evacuate as the building was unoccupied at the time.

De Niro, like other targets of the explosive devices, has been a vocal critic of President Trump. (WNBC-TV)

Fasho Thoughts:

Thankfully, like the others, this one didn’t detonate.

It’s safe to believe that there are other packages out there somewhere.

Apparently anyone who’s been a vocal critic of the president should be careful opening packages.

