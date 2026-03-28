1 of 3 ❯ ❮

of 3

Druski’s biggest hit might be his biggest controversy after his viral “conservative woman” sketch had big mad MAGA leadersship like Sen. Ted Cruz reacting. As critics complained about the whiteface wizardry, misinformation is flying, including speculation the “Coulda Been” comedian dropped some swirly throwback photos like the big joker. Source: Prince Williams / Getty As BOSSIP previously reported, Druski popped out as a blonde-haired, blue-eyed “conservative woman” with pyrotechnics, prayer hands, and pink athleisure on Wednesday. He captured the social media influencer to political figure pipeline with an unsettling certainty that still has fans laughing. Some of the memorable moments include demanding an “organic” pup cup for a purse puppy rocking pink like Druski, praying for the protection of “our white men and boys” while a Black security guard seriously side-eyes, and creepily staring directly in the camera and into your soul. Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Like all of the 31-year-old’s sketches, he goes in with a character study that is funny because it feels familiar. In three days, the video racked up more than 160 million views on X, formerly Twitter, and more than 5 million likes on Instagram. Countless comments claimed he nailed the vibe of Right-Wing women who orbit the MAGA movement. Fans called out comparisons to Mar-A-Lago ladies like White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt or recently fired DHS secretary Kristi Noem. However, conservatives are furious because they claim Druski’s conservative character is supposed to be new TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk. Even Grok reportedly got them confused when the sketch first took over social media. The sketch never names one specific muse, but critics are calling it out for seemingly mocking the widow just a few months after her husband’s killing. While the country eagerly awaits an end to the federal government shutdown, even Ted Cruz found time to enter the chat. The Texas senator commented that the sketch was “beneath contempt.” Doesn’t he have another flight to catch? Despite conservative’s claims that their political opponents are “snowflakes” who can’t take an offensive “joke,” like racist ape images of Barack and Michelle Obama, they’re dragging Druski. And several social media users called out the double standard. Check out more conservative crashouts and Druski seemingly reacting by hitting the UNO reverse on the backlash after the flip.

Social Media Users Accuse Drusk Of ‘Blatant Racism,’ Unironically Counter With Blackface Comparisons This isn’t the first time that Druski’s comedy commented on dfferent races and ethnicities. In addition to poking fun at multiple different Black characters, fans pointed out that his characters run the spectrum of backgrounds. The megachurch pastor, youth pastor, and Afro-Latino sketch also ruffled feathers, but Druski only had to dress and play the part. Druski did cause a stir with a racebending “Proud American” sketch in 2025. He walked around a NASCAR rally with special effects makeup and a wardrobe so convincing, that he blended right in with the other fans. A real look-a-like even laughed at twinning with the social media star, but many critics claimed he went too far this time. “The NASCAR video was funny. It was harmless humor and that’s why most white people didn’t care. This is too far though. Beyond the blatant racism, you’re mocking a widow who had her husband assassinated in front of the world. Imagine a white person dressing up as a ‘black liberal women’ to mock them and posting it on the internet…” one comment said. “Could you imagine the reaction if a white comedian did this to Michelle Obama or Kamala Harris? The outrage would be instant and nonstop. And let’s not forget, neither of them had their husbands assassinated in front of a crowd and then watched by billions around the world. And to be clear, I’m not easily offended. I love movies like White Chicks and Tropic Thunder. I don’t care if people dress up as different races. But this isn’t comedy. It’s just distasteful and grotesque,” another wrote. Even if this sketch is “too far,” do we really need hypotheticals about anti-Black racism? Many responses clapped back that there is no shortage of precedent for Blackface or recent examples. If a tragic circumstance makes specific individuals off-limits, many comments noted that didn’t apply to Trayvon Martin and George Floyd. They are only a few of the victims of racist and police violence who were turned into running jokes online. Check out Druski seemingly reacting to the backlash and rumors that he posted his grandfather in response after the flip.

Druski Seemingly Responds To Backlash For Going “To Far,” Debunks Rumors Of A White Grandfather Reveal While the serious debates continue about Druski’s sketch, he kept the comedy coming with a very unserious follow-up. He took to Instagram with a series of photos and a caption seemingly responding to the drama kicked off online: “Too far?” The carousel included stills from the conservative women sketch and other recent projects. He also included a throwback photo of little Druski from 24 years ago with an older man that many believed was a white relative of his like a grandfather. In another photo, the man is proudly holding his cover issue of Billboard. The rumors of Druski shutting down racism by posting with a white elder took on a comedic life of their own. Like the claims that Erika Kirk filed a cease and desist, screenshots of her arguing with Druski in the comments, or A.I. videos of the viral sensation clapping back at her directly, the grandpa reveal is also misinformation. According to Complex, “a spokesperson for Druski has now confirmed to Complex that the man is indeed not his grandfather. The man was actually Druski’s neighbor back when he was a kid.” In such an unserious time with such severe stakes, comedy is not making or breaking our society. Yet, Druski’s ability to make everyone talk, think, and reflect about it is a game-changer. What do you think about Druski’s “conservative women” sketch?