CLOSE
National
Home > National

5 Takeaways From Andrew Gillum’s Florida Debate Rematch Against Ron DeSantis

Gillum is ready to be governor.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum’s masterful debate performance on Sunday was no fluke. Gillum continued to dominate his GOP rival Ron DeSantis for the right to be Florida governor in their second debate Wednesday night at Broward College in Davie, Florida.

SEE ALSO: Andrew Gillum Called For An End To Black Voter Apathy, And Got It

One of the big questions before the rematch was how Gillum would respond to an onslaught from DeSantis over an FBI probe into possible Tallahassee government corruption, in which the mayor was reportedly not the target of the investigation.

On Tuesday, text messages were made public about the source of tickets Gillum received to the Broadway musical “Hamilton” that appears to contradict his statements at the first debate on the issue.

Here are five things we learned about Gillum and DeSantis as they stood under the spotlight on the debate stage for the second time.

1. Gillum can handle the pressure

The Tallahassee mayor was clearly prepared to address the elephant in the room. The FBI investigation issue came up quickly after the debate started, prompted by Gillum accusing him of lying in TV attack ads.

Gillum turned the tables by demanding that DeSantis release records of his $145,000 in taxpayer-funded travel as a congressman. DeSantis resigned his congressional post to focus on this gubernatorial campaign. The former lawmaker has declined to reveal how he paid for several trips, including travel to New York City to appear on Fox News to increase his public profile for his Florida governor campaign.

2. Gillum knows how to connect

DeSantis always looked uncomfortable on stage and defensive when discussing his record. By contrast, Gillum was masterful at weaving his compelling personal story into responses—touching on key themes that most people can relate to. The mayor talked about the sacrifices of his working-class parents who were determined to make sure he received a proper education. Gillum also frequently dropped in pearls of wisdom that he learned from his grandmother.

3. DeSantis doesn’t have an answer on healthcare

Healthcare is one of the policy issues that’s important to Floridians. It was clear that DeSantis has no answers to their concerns. Gillum pointed out that his opponent was one of Trump’s strongest supporters in the failed Republican attempt to repeal Obamacare without a viable replacement.

4. Yeah, DeSantis is racist

The moderator indirectly asked DeSantis if he was racist. He pointed to the former congressman warning Florida voters not to “monkey this up” by voting for Gillum, who would become the state’s first African-American governor. He also highlighted some of DeSantis’ long history of associating with white nationalists.

DeSantis unconvincingly denied that he was racist, raising his voice as if that would convince viewers. The mayor had a golden response.

“I’m not calling him a racist,” Gillum said. “But the racists believe he’s a racist.”

5. Gillum is unabashedly progressive

Gillum showed he was unwilling to yield when DeSantis pressed him on key issues that are important to his base. He stood firm on increasing the minimum wage and taxing the state’s wealthiest companies to increase teacher salaries and to pay for early childhood education, even though DeSantis tried to create fear that those fiscal policies would drive companies out Florida.

SEE ALSO:

Game Over? Megyn Kelly’s Advertisers Targeted After Her Disgraceful Blackface Rant

Thailand Tells Black People Don’t Come Here

Joe Biden Holds Campaign Rally With Florida Democratic Candidates In Tampa

Mayor Andrew Gillum Shreds Ron DeSantis In Their Second Debate

22 photos Launch gallery

Mayor Andrew Gillum Shreds Ron DeSantis In Their Second Debate

Continue reading Mayor Andrew Gillum Shreds Ron DeSantis In Their Second Debate

Mayor Andrew Gillum Shreds Ron DeSantis In Their Second Debate

Mayor Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis reunited for a second debate and it was even more fiery than the second debate. Nonetheless, the mayor of Tallahassee still landed on top, knocking down all of DeSantis' dog-whistles and always coming with facts. See Also: 5 Takeaways From Andrew Gillum’s Masterful Debate Dismantling Of Ron DeSantis The debate went down on C-SPAN and Twitter was obviously enthralled. See the reactions below.

5 Takeaways From Andrew Gillum’s Florida Debate Rematch Against Ron DeSantis was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close