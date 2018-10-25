Megyn Kelly is reportedly out at NBC!

Multiple sources have confirmed to the DailyMail.com that Megyn Kelly is out after defending herself against blackface comments during a Halloween Segment on her show “Megyn Kelly Today.”

An NBC executive familiar with the situation told the Daily Mail, “”Megyn Kelly is done. She is not ever coming back. an We are just working out timing of the announcement but mark my word — she is gone and will never be seen on NBC live again.”

According to a transcript obtained by the DailyBeast.com, during a recent townhall meeting, NBC chairman, Andy Lack, spoke on Kelly, saying, “There is no other way to put this, but I condemn those remarks. There is no place on our air or in this workplace for them. Very unfortunate.”

