Man arrested at John Glenn: charged with attempting to train with ISIS

According to NBC4i.com, A man from Ohio has been charged with attempting to fly to Afghanistan to train with ISIS.

Naser Almadaoji, 19, an Iraqi-born U.S. citizen living in Beavercreek, was arrested Wednesday at John Glenn International Airport, according to the Department of Justice. Allegedly, Almadaoji intended to travel to Astana, Kazahkstan, where he planned to be smuggled into Afghanistan so that he could receive military training from ISIS Wilayat Khorasan in support of the terrorist group, or another ISIS affiliate. For more on that story, click here.

 

