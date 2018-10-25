CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

LeToya Luckett Says Why She Was Kicked Out Of Destiny’s Child

1 reads
Leave a comment
letoya luckett

Source: Paras Griffin/ Getty / Paras Griffin/ Getty

LeToya Luckett was once a member of one of the biggest girl groups in the world and is now sharing why she believes she was kicked out of Destiny’s Child. In a new episode of T.I. & Tiny’s Friends & Family Hustle.”

 

2015 BET Awards - Nissan Red Carpet

Source: Maury Phillips/BET / Getty

She explains,”Management made a decision. Beyoncé and LaTavia [Roberson] had been in the group the longest. Then LaTavia went to school. Met Kelly [Rowland]. And then Beyoncé showed up at my school one day as the new beautiful girl with this new beautiful voice. It was just so cool to experience something like that at such a young age. But that decision was made … we were sisters.”

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Letoya and Beyonce went almost 20 years with no communication. They recently reunited during the Beyonce and Jay Z’s “On The Run II Tour” and Letoya shared that experience, saying, “That was such an awesome moment. There was so much joy in that room. She was … she went into straight mommy mode as far like ‘Oh my god. What’s she doing? Is she doing this, is she doing that?’ And I was showing them my sonogram pictures and everything. She was just so excited. We’re both very, very happy, and you could feel the love in the room. There wasn’t a lot of people in the room. It felt like it was just us, chatting it up.”

LeToya Luckett Says Why She Was Kicked Out Of Destiny’s Child was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close