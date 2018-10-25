LeToya Luckett was once a member of one of the biggest girl groups in the world and is now sharing why she believes she was kicked out of Destiny’s Child. In a new episode of T.I. & Tiny’s Friends & Family Hustle.”

She explains,”Management made a decision. Beyoncé and LaTavia [Roberson] had been in the group the longest. Then LaTavia went to school. Met Kelly [Rowland]. And then Beyoncé showed up at my school one day as the new beautiful girl with this new beautiful voice. It was just so cool to experience something like that at such a young age. But that decision was made … we were sisters.”

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Letoya and Beyonce went almost 20 years with no communication. They recently reunited during the Beyonce and Jay Z’s “On The Run II Tour” and Letoya shared that experience, saying, “That was such an awesome moment. There was so much joy in that room. She was … she went into straight mommy mode as far like ‘Oh my god. What’s she doing? Is she doing this, is she doing that?’ And I was showing them my sonogram pictures and everything. She was just so excited. We’re both very, very happy, and you could feel the love in the room. There wasn’t a lot of people in the room. It felt like it was just us, chatting it up.”

LeToya Luckett Says Why She Was Kicked Out Of Destiny’s Child was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: