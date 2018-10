Firefighters in Fresno, California said a man house-sitting for his parents tried to use a blowtorch to kill some dangerous black widow spiders and set the home on fire.

According to UPI.com, firefighters said the man escaped the house safely. No injuries were reported from the fire, which damaged the second story of the home and the attic.

