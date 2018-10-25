CLOSE
Black Teen On ‘Dr. Phil’ Thinks She’s Caucasian, Hates Black People: ‘I Think They’re All Ugly”

A recent episode of Dr. Phil has the Internet up in arms after a Black teen revealed her disdain for the Black race.

“I’m white,” 16-year-old Treasure said. “I’m a Caucasian because everything about me is different from African-Americans.”

According to the delusional teen, White people “completely and utterly better.” Treasure described Black people as “hood rats,” “thuggish” and “ghetto.”

“I have naturally straight hair, my hair is not nappy, it does not require weave. My nose is not giant as African-Americans,” the troubled teen said.

Apparently Treasure found out the man she considered her father, who was White, wasn’t her biological dad. And that her biological dad is Black. All of which led to an “identity crisis.”

A life coach was on hand to offer her insight on Treasure’s problematic perspective. “It’s not that she hates Black people, it’s that she hates herself,” Spirit said.

Spirit offered Treasure the opportunity to shadow her in Atlanta so she could experience and understand beauty of powerful Black women, but she declined. Instead, she called her a hood rat.

“When you feel the need to use words to hurt people. We know all the time, hurt people hurt people. I look at you and all I want to do is help you heal your brokenness.”

Treasure is clearly going through an identity crisis and needs professional help.

