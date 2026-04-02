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15 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Peanut Butter and Jelly

The peanut butter and jelly sandwich is a classic. Simple, nostalgic, and somehow always hitting the spot.

Whether it was in your lunchbox as a kid or a late night snack now, PB&J has been holding it down for generations. But there’s actually a lot more to this iconic combo than you might think.

Here are 15 fun facts that might change the way you look at your next sandwich.