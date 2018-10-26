CLOSE
CNN’s New York Headquarters Hit With Second Bomb Scare, Later Declared “False Alarm”

CNN World Headquarters...

Source: John Greim / Getty

After the New York Police Department responded to two suspicious packages Thursday evening at the Time Warner building in New York, the department deemed the incident a “false alarm.”

The false alarm came following a string of explosive devices that have been sent to Democratic Party leaders across the nation.

“As a precaution, the NYPD is currently evaluating a pair of unattended packages at the Time Warner Center Mall, Columbus Circle in Manhattan,” NYPD said on Twitter during the investigation.

Parts of the Time Warner building were evacuated as police investigated.

 

First Picture Courtesy of Justin Sullivan and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of John Greim and Getty Images

Photos
