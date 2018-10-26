CLOSE
National
Home > National

Robert De Niro and Joe Biden Among More Recipients of Explosive Devices

0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Carousel of Hope Ball - Arrivals

Source: WENN.com / WENN

The wave of suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats and news organizations that have been critical of President Trump — who has also been reliably critical of the media in response — continues. On Wednesday, we learned that explosive devices were mailed to the Obamas, the Clintons, and CNN, a day after George Soros also received a crude pipe bomb in the mail. Former AG Eric Holder, ex-CIA Director John Brennan, and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) were also targeted, and Thursday resumes the trend with both Robert De Niro and Joe Biden being sent suspicious packages with telling similarities to the devices lurking within previous packages.

NBC News reports that the package en route to De Niro, a vocal Trump critic who recently hurled F-bombs at the president during an awards speech, was discovered at his Manhattan office building. Over in Delaware, two packages addressed to former VP Biden surfaced at separate postal facilities. A law enforcement official who spoke with the New York Times stated that the device sent to De Niro “appears to be from the same sender” as the other packages. The publication also notes that additional suspicious packages (addressed to unidentified recipients) were detected overnight amid an intense investigation:

The United States Postal Service records images of mail that comes into its system. Officials searched those images overnight and found several other suspicious packages, a law enforcement official said. It was not immediately clear how many they discovered.

A wide swath of investigators from New York to California to D.C. to Florida are devoted to the case, which (miraculously) has not yet injured anyone, although as CNN’s Jake Tapper noted on Twitter, the devices within these packages“were rudimentary but functional … Meaning the intent here was mass murder.” Authorities are urging the public to stay vigilant as the manhunt for the perpetrator(s) responsible for the deliveries persists.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Derrick Salters and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Robert De Niro and Joe Biden Among More Recipients of Explosive Devices was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close