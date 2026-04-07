L. Helen Rankin, First Black Woman in Ohio House of Reps, Dies at 89

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Ohio mourns the loss of L. Helen Rankin, a barrier-breaking leader who made history as the first Black woman elected to the Ohio House of Representatives. She died March 22nd at 89.

Born in Georgia, September 12, 1936, Rankin made Cincinnati her home, attending the University of Cincinnati to study business administration before building a career rooted in public service.

Rankin’s path to the Statehouse began in 1978 after the death of her husband, Rep. James W. Rankin. At the time she was appointed to finish his term, she was a 41-year-old mother of three.

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What started as a moment of transition turned into a lengthy run in office. She would go on to serve as a Democrat Representative through 1994, representing Hamilton County across two districts following redistricting.

Rep. Rankin spent years pushing legislation that would require insurance companies to cover mammograms. The bill didn’t pass on the first try, or the second. It took four attempts before it finally became law in 1991.

She also used her platform to advocate for families often left out of policy conversations, championing support for children, seniors, and residents in need of affordable healthcare and housing. She spent more than a decade leading the House Human Resources Committee and played a role in expanding services for people with disabilities.

That impact stretched far beyond the Statehouse.

After leaving office, Rankin stayed active in the community, working on housing initiatives in Walnut Hills and supporting organizations centered on equity and access. Her commitment to service remained consistent long after her political career ended.

She is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Friday, April 10th, at New Vision United Methodist Church, followed by funeral services at noon.





L. Helen Rankin, First Black Woman in Ohio House of Reps, Dies at 89 was originally published on wiznation.com