President Trump Says That the Pittsburgh Synagogue Should Have Had Armed Forces To Prevent Shooting

The president also told reporters at Joint Base Andrews that the country should bring back the death penalty in cases like this.
President Trump doubled down on his view of gun law reform Saturday afternoon after a shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue left multiple people dead and six people injured, including four police officers.
While at Joint Base Andrew right before boarding Air Force One, Trump told reporters that gun laws had nothing to do with the shooting and that if the synagogue had an armed guard inside, nobody would have been killed except the shooter.
“If they had some kind of protection inside the temple maybe it could have been a very much different situation,” he said.
The president also said that the country should “very much bring the death penalty” and that it should be considered more seriously for incidents like this.
In his comments, Trump also called the shooter a “madman” and “whacko.” He also mentioned that he had spoken to the state’s governor and the city’s mayor, and praised law enforcement’s response.
READ MORE: WKYC.com
Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of KENA BETANCUR and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Alex Wong and Getty Images
Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]
Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]
1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - ArrivalsSource:WENN 1 of 36
2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 2 of 36
3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 36
4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit LionsSource:Getty 4 of 36
5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 5 of 36
6. The BET Honors 2014Source:WENN 6 of 36
7. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 7 of 36
8. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 8 of 36
9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 9 of 36
10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 10 of 36
11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 11 of 36
12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 12 of 36
13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-DinnerSource:WENN 13 of 36
14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS.Source:WENN 14 of 36
15. ArraySource:WENN 15 of 36
16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - ArrivalsSource:WENN 16 of 36
17. ArraySource:WENN 17 of 36
18. ArraySource:WENN 18 of 36
19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014Source:WENN 19 of 36
20. ArraySource:WENN 20 of 36
21. Late Show with David LettermanSource:WENN 21 of 36
22. ArraySource:WENN 22 of 36
23. ArraySource:WENN 23 of 36
24. ArraySource:WENN 24 of 36
25. ArraySource:WENN 25 of 36
26. ArraySource:WENN 26 of 36
27. ArraySource:WENN 27 of 36
28. ArraySource:WENN 28 of 36
29. ArraySource:WENN 29 of 36
30. ArraySource:WENN 30 of 36
31. ArraySource:WENN 31 of 36
32. ArraySource:WENN 32 of 36
33. ArraySource:WENN 33 of 36
34. ArraySource:WENN 34 of 36
35. ArraySource:WENN 35 of 36
36. aretha franklin deathSource:CS 36 of 36
President Trump Says That the Pittsburgh Synagogue Should Have Had Armed Forces To Prevent Shooting was originally published on wzakcleveland.com