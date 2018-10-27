CLOSE
President Trump Says That the Pittsburgh Synagogue Should Have Had Armed Forces To Prevent Shooting

Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

The president also told reporters at Joint Base Andrews that the country should bring back the death penalty in cases like this.

 

President Trump doubled down on his view of gun law reform Saturday afternoon after a shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue left multiple people dead and six people injured, including four police officers.

While at Joint Base Andrew right before boarding Air Force One, Trump told reporters that gun laws had nothing to do with the shooting and that if the synagogue had an armed guard inside, nobody would have been killed except the shooter.

“If they had some kind of protection inside the temple maybe it could have been a very much different situation,” he said.

The president also said that the country should “very much bring the death penalty” and that it should be considered more seriously for incidents like this.

In his comments, Trump also called the shooter a “madman” and “whacko.” He also mentioned that he had spoken to the state’s governor and the city’s mayor, and praised law enforcement’s response.

 

President Trump Says That the Pittsburgh Synagogue Should Have Had Armed Forces To Prevent Shooting

